NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 57-year-old man has been charged with raping two residents at a Massachusetts nursing home.

Court records show Jacob King, of Fall River, was charged with three counts of rape related to offenses that occurred in September and November.

Police say the rapes happened while King worked as a nurse at Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Bedford. WPRI-TV reports King told police he was engaging in affairs and he “never forced” himself on the women.

Court records show a complaint was filed with the state Board of Nursing.

King’s attorney declined to comment. The owner of the nursing facility, Didie Watsop, tells WPRI-TV the safety of the residents is their “number one priority.”

King has been released on home confinement.