BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have accused a man of putting a suspected explosive device at the Brattleboro Retreat psychiatric hospital.
Police later determined the device was a hoax. They arrested 39-year-old Justin Clough, of Brattleboro.
Police and fire investigators met with security officers at the Retreat on Thursday night. The device was found outside of a building on the south side of the campus. Police evacuated the area and a bomb squad and FBI officers were brought in.
Clough was found near the Retreat and arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a number listed for him wasn’t working.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- An Alabama sheriff kept $750,000 meant to buy food for inmates. Voters just replaced him.
- Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts