METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man accused of punching his daughter in the face and leaving her with a concussion because he said she wouldn’t listen has been arrested.

An arrest report states that Juan Lopez-Alvarado was arguing with his 14-year-old daughter about chores at a home when he got angry and began punching her in the face Sunday night.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports deputies found the teenager outside the residence, where she was bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde says doctors determined that she had a concussion, bruising and cuts to her face.

Lopez-Alvarado was charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com