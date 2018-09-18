JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Florida mosque has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Court records show that 69-year-old Bernandino Bolatete was convicted in Jacksonville federal court in May of possessing an unregistered firearm silencer.
Police say they began investigating last year after receiving a tip from a confidential source that Bolatete was planning a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of Northeast Florida. Authorities say an undercover officer contacted Bolatete and arranged to sell him an unregistered silencer for $100. Investigators say Bolatete repeated the plan during taped conversations.
After Bolatete’s arrest in December, prosecutors say FBI agents found a significant collection of firearms and ammunition during a search of Bolatete’s home and car.
