BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say threatened to assassinate President Barack Obama, bomb police stations and burn down a mosque will go to a mental health treatment facility after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition.
Prosecutors say Joseph Gargiulo was sentenced Thursday to time served, about 14 months. He will remain behind bars until he enters a mental health inpatient treatment facility.
Gargiulo was arrested in August 2016 when an FBI raid of his home turned up assault rifle parts, ammunition, incendiary materials and handwritten notes threatening violence against Muslims. Gargiulo was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because his wife was granted a restraining order against him.
Gargiulo wasn’t charged with making threats, and his lawyer denied he made them. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages Thursday.
