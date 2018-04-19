MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Charles City man accused of molesting a 17-year-old boy has been convicted again.

On Wednesday a jury in Mason City convicted 62-year-old Doug Lindaman of misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He had been charged with felony sexual abuse. His sentencing is set for May 11. The trial had been moved to Cerro Gordo County from Floyd County because of pretrial publicity.

Lindaman was convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2011. The Iowa Supreme Court later vacated the conviction, because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney. Lindaman was running for a school board spot when arrested in 2015.

A mistrial in his second trial was declared Feb. 26 after two prosecution witnesses violated court instructions.