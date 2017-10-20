GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of beating his wife to death has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
The Gillette News Record reports that Timothy Welch’s defense attorney during the Thursday arraignment requested that Welch be evaluated at a state hospital to determine his sanity.
Welch was arrested in August and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 41-year-old Kayleen Welch. Authorities say his daughter called police and reported that Welch was beating her mother. When police arrived, Kayleen Welch was unresponsive.
Authorities say she died due to severe facial fractures, and prosecutors determined the death was a homicide.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
___
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com