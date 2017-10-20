GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man accused of beating his wife to death has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Gillette News Record reports that Timothy Welch’s defense attorney during the Thursday arraignment requested that Welch be evaluated at a state hospital to determine his sanity.

Welch was arrested in August and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 41-year-old Kayleen Welch. Authorities say his daughter called police and reported that Welch was beating her mother. When police arrived, Kayleen Welch was unresponsive.

Authorities say she died due to severe facial fractures, and prosecutors determined the death was a homicide.

