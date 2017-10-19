FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man accused of killing a Muslim teen as she walked back to her mosque is scheduled to be back in court, where he now faces charges that could bring the death penalty.
The June slaying of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen of Reston rattled the region’s Muslim community. She was attacked as she walked to a mosque with a group of friends for pre-dawn Ramadan services.
On Monday, a grand jury in Fairfax County indicted Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling on charges including capital murder and rape in Hassanen’s death.
A hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning to set a trial date.
