OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing an Ottumwa teenager is expected to change his plea.

Court records say a hearing has been scheduled May 29 for 20-year-old Venhure Tsegay. Authorities say he shot 16-year-old Christian Madueno in the face on Nov. 29, 2016. Authorities say Madueno died nearly a month later. Tsegay has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The records don’t say what other charges are involved, if any. He’s also been charged with robbery, burglary, assault and a drug crime.