GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man charged with killing a 16-year-old girl has been convicted of raping her.
Jurors deliberated more than five hours Thursday before finding 43-year-old Quinn James of Wyoming, Michigan, guilty of four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault on Mujey Dumbuya in the summer of 2017, when she was 15.
James also is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping the girl. Her partially clothed, strangled body was found in January in Kalamazoo, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of her Grand Rapids home. A trial date hasn’t been set.
Jurors hearing the sexual conduct case were told only that Mujey was dead, not that James is charged in the case.
Sentencing on the sexual conduct charges is scheduled for Dec. 10.