MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor in northeast Nebraska has been ruled incompetent for trial.

Madison County District Judge Mark Johnson issued the ruling Wednesday regarding 49-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the slaying of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25 at a Norfolk apartment complex.

Johnson ordered that Castaneda-Morejon will be taken to the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln for treatment aimed at restoration. A status hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.