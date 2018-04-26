BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A judge says an Iowa man is competent to stand trial on allegations that he used an electric guitar to beat his mother to death.
Des Moines County District Court records say the judge filed the ruling Monday on 29-year-old Garret Selters, who has been undergoing treatment at a state mental health facility in Oakdale since the killing. He initially was ruled incompetent.
Selters, of Burlington, has pleaded not guilty to murder. Prosecutors say he swung the guitar into the head of 56-year-old Linda Selters at her home on Oct. 17.
Defense lawyers say Selters will use an insanity defense at trial, which is allowed under Iowa rules. The trial has yet to be scheduled.
