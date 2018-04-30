FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — It could be sometime next year for the long-delayed trial of a man accused of killing a Maricopa couple in 2015 and burying their bodies in his backyard.

Jose Valenzuela was scheduled to stand trial in January, but that was vacated to allow attorneys more time to prepare.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Valenzuela’s new attorney wants the trial pushed back to August 2019.

Prosecutors want the trial to take place in January or February of next year.

Valenzuela is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of 44-year-old Michael Careccia and 42-year-old Tina Careccia.

The airline pilot and his accountant wife were reported missing in June 2015.

Their bodies were later discovered after authorities unearthed a 6-foot-deep grave on Valenzuela’s property in Maricopa, about 35 miles south of Phoenix.

___

Information from: Casa Grande Dispatch.