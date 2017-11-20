MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old Mason City woman has been found competent to stand trial.

Sixty-one-year-old Larry Whaley learned last week that two psychiatric experts who examined him say he understands the criminal process against him and is able to help his attorney defend him. Online court records don’t show that a new trial date has been set. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Whaley used a handgun to shoot Samantha Teeter once in the head a little before 4 a.m. on Dec. 2 at his Mason City home. She died two days later at a hospital.