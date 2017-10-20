WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man sent to a mental health facility after he was charged with murder in the 2006 death of his infant daughter has again been found not competent to stand trial.

The Republican-American reports that 57-year-old Hector Camacho will remain at a mental health facility until at least 2020, when he is scheduled for another evaluation.

Police say Camacho killed his 2-month-old daughter at his Waterbury apartment when her early morning cries annoyed him. The child’s mother said Camacho returned to their bedroom and threw the infant into her arms as blood and foam flowed from the girl’s mouth. Camacho said he fell on the girl.

An evaluation found that Camacho does not understand the charges against him and could not help his lawyers in his own defense.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com