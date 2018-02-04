TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested in Vail for allegedly killing his wife and teenage daughter and trying to kill his son.

They say 44-year-old Hernando Enriquez will be booked into jail after he’s released from a hospital.

Enriquez was found in a culvert Saturday with serious injuries along with his son.

They say he’s accused of killing 43-year-old Sandra Enriquez and his 15-year-old daughter, Isabelle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about an aggravated assault about 4 p.m. Saturday in the unincorporated area called Vail, south of Tucson.

Enriquez’s son directed deputies to the family house, where they found the bodies of Enriquez’s wife and daughter.

The deaths remain under investigation and authorities didn’t immediately release details about how the woman and teen girl died.