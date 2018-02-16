MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of stabbing to death his grandparents in the Mason City home they shared has been ruled competent for trial.

A judge said in a Cerro Gordo County District Court filing Tuesday that 25-year-old Codie Matz will be able to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense. In December his attorneys filed court documents saying it “appears the defendant is suffering from a mental disorder.”

Matz’s trial is scheduled to begin March 27. He’s pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart. Officers found their bodies Nov. 7.