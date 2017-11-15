CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A man who is accused of stomping a puppy to death after it chewed his video game controllers has received credit for 125 days served in jail and was sentenced to probation with mandatory anger management counseling.

The Cody Enterprise reported Wednesday that Lee T. Jackson pleaded guilty in March to stomping the puppy that he and Necia Kacmar owned together.

At his September sentencing, prosecutors argued for 18 to 24 months of imprisonment. But Kacmar asked the court to not sentence Jackson to prison, saying she wants him to go through counseling and be a productive member of society.

Jackson’s probation calls for allowing home inspections whenever requested by probation and parole, getting a written pass before leaving the state and continuing with anger management courses.

