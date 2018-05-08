CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A white man accused of killing a black teen in 2016 has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Judge Charles King issued the ruling Monday after a mental health evaluation of 63-year-old William Ronald Pulliam. Pulliam has said he felt threatened and acted in self-defense when he shot 15-year-old James Harvey Means in November 2016.

Police say Means had a BB gun in his waistband when he was shot twice by Pulliam. Video footage shows Means had nothing in his hands. Pulliam’s lawyer Rick Hollicker says the doctor who conducted the evaluation believes Pulliam may be able to reach competency with treatment.

King ordered Pulliam to a psychiatric hospital for 90 days and will reschedule the trial if he finds Pulliam has regained competency.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.