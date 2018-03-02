ANDOVER, S.D. (AP) — A man accused of killing a woman in Andover before starting her apartment on fire is facing numerous charges.
State prosecutors say 36-year-old Jose Quinones-Rodriguez, of Aberdeen, was indicted Thursday on first-degree murder, arson and burglary, among other charges,
Authorities say Quinones-Rodriguez shot and killed 25-year-old Tawny Rockwood between Feb. 8 and 9. Court documents show that Quinones-Rodriguez and Rockwood had been in a relationship for about four months and had a history of verbal confrontations.
Quinones-Rodriguez is being held on $1 million cash bond.
