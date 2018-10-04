PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a convicted sex offender accused of killing an 89-year-old Oregon woman whose body was found in the trunk of his car shall be examined to see if he’s mentally fit to be criminally prosecuted.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Multnomah County Circuit Judge Angel Lopez said Thursday he found “good cause” for the examination. Lopez then postponed the scheduled arraignment of 58-year-old Timothy Mackley, who a day earlier was indicted on charges of kidnapping Marcine Herinck from her Portland home, then sexually assaulting and killing her.

Mackley told jailers on Sept. 25 that he has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. At his first court appearance last month, he bobbed up and down, made exaggerated facial expressions and appeared to be talking to himself.

Court records show Mackley is a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to prison in 1989 for sex abuse and sodomy in Multnomah County.