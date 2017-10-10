MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been charged with murder with a firearm and three counts of first-degree arson for accusations that he killed a 70-year-old man and then dragged his body into a trailer and set it on fire.

The Mail Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2hAPLRw ) that 24-year-old Troy Miles Dawson was appointed a public defender in court on Monday, despite his wishes to not receive a lawyer.

Michael Benedict Sr. was found dead in the trailer that was burned Friday afternoon.

Court documents state that Dawson told his mother he killed Benedict, which prompted officers to search for him. He was found Saturday walking in the area of Red Spur and Summit Loop near Murphy.

Dawson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/