COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of kidnapping two women at gunpoint and sexually assaulting one of them.
News outlets report 28-year-old Gregory Bernard Roberts Jr. was arrested Tuesday on charges including kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.
Columbia police say a woman told them Roberts had forced her into his home at gunpoint this month. She says he assaulted her, threatening to hurt her and a relative if she left. She says she escaped and flagged down a driver who took her to police.
Police say Roberts was accused of a similar crime in August. Police say he forced another woman into his car at gunpoint, took her to his home and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t listen. She wasn’t harmed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt VIEW
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.