TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say abducted a woman from a Cincinnati bus stop.

Authorities in Cincinnati say 48-year-old Roger Rust has been charged with kidnapping.

Police say Rust forced a woman into his vehicle Thursday morning and then drove into Kentucky where he made her perform a sex act.

Court records say the woman escaped and flagged down a Campbell County deputy sheriff.

Rust turned himself into police several hours later.

There’s no telephone listing for Rust. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.