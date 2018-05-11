TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say abducted a woman from a Cincinnati bus stop.
Authorities in Cincinnati say 48-year-old Roger Rust has been charged with kidnapping.
Police say Rust forced a woman into his vehicle Thursday morning and then drove into Kentucky where he made her perform a sex act.
Court records say the woman escaped and flagged down a Campbell County deputy sheriff.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family's SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Rust turned himself into police several hours later.
There’s no telephone listing for Rust. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.