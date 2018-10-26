ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A convicted sex offender is accused of forcing a University of Georgia student into his car and raping her.

News outlets report 57-year-old James William Daniels has been arrested and charged with rape and false imprisonment. Athens-Clarke County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the student was seen forced into a car early Wednesday. Police say a bystander jotted down the license plate number, which led police to Daniels.

Police say Daniels raped and released the student, who returned to campus, reported her assault and identified him in a lineup.

GBI Agent Mike Ayers says Daniels tried to lure other women into his car before. The Georgia Department of Corrections says Daniels has served three prison sentences for sexual assault and child pornography charges.