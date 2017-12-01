HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man whose then-girlfriend’s infant son died while in his care has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

The Gleaner reports that 35-year-old Joseph Scott Overfield pleaded guilty this week to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended from first-degree criminal abuse.

The mother of the child, 26-year-old Jailynna Lord, had pleaded guilty to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge amended from criminal abuse in June and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Henderson Police detective Tracy Green says Lord’s 5-month-old child, Jordyn, died in August 2016. An autopsy revealed multiple fractured ribs and a fractured clavicle estimated to have occurred 6 to 8 weeks before the baby’s death. Overfield was accused of sitting on the baby.

Lord and Overfield were arrested in November 2016. Overfield is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8.

___

Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/