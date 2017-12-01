HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man whose then-girlfriend’s infant son died while in his care has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
The Gleaner reports that 35-year-old Joseph Scott Overfield pleaded guilty this week to first-degree wanton endangerment, amended from first-degree criminal abuse.
The mother of the child, 26-year-old Jailynna Lord, had pleaded guilty to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge amended from criminal abuse in June and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Henderson Police detective Tracy Green says Lord’s 5-month-old child, Jordyn, died in August 2016. An autopsy revealed multiple fractured ribs and a fractured clavicle estimated to have occurred 6 to 8 weeks before the baby’s death. Overfield was accused of sitting on the baby.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach interviews with Tennessee AD, but it's not a done deal WATCH
- Before homeless camps are cleared, a Seattle team coaxes people to shelter WATCH
Lord and Overfield were arrested in November 2016. Overfield is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 8.
___
Information from: The Gleaner, http://www.thegleaner.com/