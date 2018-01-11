AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say handcuffed and assaulted students while claiming to be a police officer conducting “scared straight” programs at schools has pleaded guilty to numerous counts of kidnapping, abduction and impersonating a police officer.
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Hendon, of Akron, entered the pleas Thursday in a Summit County courtroom.
Prosecutors say Hendon wore law enforcement gear including a badge, firearm and stun gun when he falsely told officials at two Akron-area schools last March and April that he was an officer for a “Scared Straight” program.
Prosecutors say he showed up April 6 at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility with three handcuffed children but wasn’t allowed inside.
Hendon’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.