SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man has been arrested after authorities say he illegally sold a rifle to a man who used it to kill his ex-girlfriend and himself in March.

Justin Coleman was booked into Marion County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of firearms transfer by an unlicensed person.

Jail records show he was no longer in jail Wednesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office says Coleman in February illegally sold an SKS semi-automatic rifle to David Cote. On March 7, Cote shot and killed Bethany Schuch outside her mother’s West Linn home with a rifle. He then shot himself.

Coleman was also arrested on controlled substance charges from accusations that Coleman also illegally sold anabolic steroids.

It wasn’t immediately known if Coleman has an attorney.