GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police say a man found passed out in his car in a drive-thru had about 1,800 pain pills with him.

Twenty-four-year-old Robert Ashton Kerns and an unidentified woman were fast asleep in the running car when police attempted to wake them. The Sun Herald of Biloxi reported Thursday that Gulfport Police then found several items that have led to a federal drug trafficking case.

A criminal complaint by a DEA Task Force agent says officers found a smoking pipe and nearly 50 oxycodone pills in plain view. Officers searched the car and found a total of 302 oxycodone pills, 1,515 alprazolam pills and a Glock 17 9mm pistol. Kerns was arrested on charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession with intent to distribute alprazolam.

It’s unclear if the woman was arrested.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com