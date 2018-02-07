BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man who sent harassing text messages to a police officer who gave him a $50 traffic citation had obtained the officer’s personal information with help from another man in a Washington, D.C. suburb.

WJLA-TV reported Tuesday documents filed in Montgomery County District Court say the Bethesda men acquired the county police officer’s social security number and other personal details.

The officer started receiving texts from 34-year-old Eugene Matusevitch after a seven-minute traffic court trial in November. Matusevitch was charged with offenses including harassing electronic communication.

Matusevitch asked 26-year-old Zak Thompson for the officer’s information. The financial consulting firm account executive was charged with misdemeanors. Thompson’s attorney told police Thompson wouldn’t grant them interviews.

Thompson’s scheduled to appear in court March 15 and Matusevitch on May 22.

