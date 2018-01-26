POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting into a car during a highway road rage incident.

WTVR-TV quotes a Powhatan Sheriff’s Office spokesperson as saying 50-year-old Tennis Hicks has been charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding in the Wednesday shooting.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports additional charges are pending. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Hicks is being held without bail pending a Friday hearing.