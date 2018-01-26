POWHATAN, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is accused of shooting into a car during a highway road rage incident.
WTVR-TV quotes a Powhatan Sheriff’s Office spokesperson as saying 50-year-old Tennis Hicks has been charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding in the Wednesday shooting.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports additional charges are pending. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.
Hicks is being held without bail pending a Friday hearing.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death