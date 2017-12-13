PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a residence and fired at a Pine Bluff police officer has been found dead in his jail cell.
Sheriff’s Office officials say 49-year-old Robert Jones of Pine Bluff was found unresponsive about 9 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately clear and officials say an autopsy is planned.
Jones was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after officers investigated reports of a person with a gun. Authorities say Jones approached an officer and fired a shot that struck the officer’s police car before barricading himself inside an unoccupied side of a duplex.
Officers surrounded the structure and evacuated its residents. Jones surrendered after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the structure. No one was hurt.
