BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a woman’s boyfriend is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting the woman at their home.

News outlets report that 30-year-old Louis Howard was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.

An arrest report shows that investigators were called to the home Saturday and found 29-year-old Bianca Queen face down on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

Police say that “it was obvious a violent struggle took place inside the residence” because “there was blood throughout the house.”

Police say Howard claimed he didn’t know anything about Queen’s death. But when detectives asked him to remove his hands from his shirt, they saw several lacerations that were “consistent with struggling with a knife.”

It’s unclear if Howard has a lawyer.