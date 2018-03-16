CHICAGO (AP) — Murder charges have been filed against a suburban Chicago man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a mental health worker.

Richard M. Jones of Chicago Heights was ordered held without bond Thursday on first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Houston.

Prosecutors say the 50-year-old Houston worked for Thresholds, which provides health care, housing, employment and advocacy for people with mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Police say Jones stabbed Houston on Tuesday after gaining entry to his office. Jones was arrested about an hour later after police noticed blood on his clothes. Authorities say Jones has a history of threatening Houston.

Assistant Public Defender Julie Koehler says Jones was in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody until he was 21, living in various foster homes.