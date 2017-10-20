BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend’s brother.

AL.com reports that Tarrant police took 27-year-old Benjamin “Blake” Goble into custody without incident Thursday. Birmingham police have charged Goble with murder in the Wednesday night death of 35-year-old Tyroski Jerome “T.J.” McCall.

Goble has been convicted on multiple domestic violence charges. McCall’s father, Jerome McCall, said Goble is the father of his daughter’s three children, and that there are restraining orders against him. Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards said the stabbing took place after Goble tried to talk to the victim’s sister outside their shared family apartment and became confrontational when she went back inside.

Goble is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $100,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

