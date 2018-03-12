CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two women inside a southern New Jersey home last year and seriously injuring another will remain in custody until his trial.

A judge issued the ruling Friday, rejecting arguments from Mark Lyczak’s public defender, Meg Butler. She had cited his community ties and noted that he had only one violent offense on his record, a simple assault conviction in 1994.

Camden County prosecutors argued for pre-trial detention, noting that the 45-year-old Burlington City man had defied a restraining order that barred him from being at the Collingswood home where the slayings occurred Dec. 30 or having contact with one of the women killed, a former girlfriend.

Lyczak was arrested at the scene. He faces a possible life sentence if convicted on murder charges.