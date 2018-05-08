LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Mississippi has surrendered to police.

WDAM-TV quotes the Laurel Police Department as saying that 26-year-old Eric House turned himself in around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened Monday.

WDAM says the slain woman’s family and the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified her as 24-year-old Davokiee Ann Jackson.

Family members say House and Jackson had once been in a relationship, and that Jackson had two children under the age of 5.

House is being held at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. WDAM did not report if House has a lawyer.

