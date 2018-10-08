PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of killing a man and wounding two people near the Moda Center in Portland has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports defense lawyer Jason Steen entered the not guilty plea Monday on behalf of 35-year-old Robert James Jr. at his arraignment in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say James fired into an SUV at a northeast Portland intersection Friday, killing 44-year-old Markell Jones and wounding the driver. A woman waiting nearby for public transportation was also wounded by the gunfire.

According to court documents, Jones died the next morning at the hospital. Police did not identify the surviving man and woman.

Police apprehended James about a block away from the shooting scene. James is due back in court next week.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com