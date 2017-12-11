RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is accused of directing harassing and threatening messages to members of a support page for law enforcement.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 21-year-old Kenneth Raymond Debellis Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with felony cyberstalking.

The post says an administrator of the Facebook page filed a complaint saying Debellis “would berate the members of the local law enforcement support page by using degrading and vulgar language” and eventually posted messages perceived as threats under multiple accounts, after his was banned.

Authorities believe the posts were motivated by multiple previous charges issued by Richland police.

The sheriff’s department post says Debellis says the administrators never told him to cease his posts.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.