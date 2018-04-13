WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man is accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and choking her during an argument last month.

Prince William County police say the 20-year-old woman reported serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

WJLA-TV reported Thursday that the woman was in an argument with 22-year-old Moises Javier Dominguez Martinez inside a home when he punched her multiple times, grabbed her by the neck and choked her.

Police say the woman eventually lost consciousness and the man woke her up. The woman tried to flee, but he grabbed her and through her cellphone on the ground.

Dominguez Martinez later turned himself in and was charged with multiple offenses including malicious wounding. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

