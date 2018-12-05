SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Oregon man assaulted his girlfriend and used a shoelace and coat hanger to choke her dog to death.
The Statesman Journal reports that 50-year-old Richard Allen Lipps has been charged with harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, attempted assault on a police officer, first-degree aggravated animal abuse and third-degree attempted escape.
The Salem, Oregon, man is being held on $500,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.
Authorities say he was arrested Monday after police responded to a domestic violence call. A woman told police said she’d been dating Lipps and that he became upset with her dog and attacked it. The woman said he told her: “You’re next.”
Lipps was taken to the Marion County Jail. His next court appearance is Dec. 14.