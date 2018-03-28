GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man accused of keeping a woman chained in his basement over the course of several months has been sentenced to six years in prison and three years of parole in exchange for his guilty plea.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reports that Claude Lee Wilkerson was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to false imprisonment and second-degree assault.
He was arrested in February 2016 on suspicion of holding a woman as a sex slave for months.
Mesa County prosecutor David Waite said the case became “less and less sensational” as prosecutors failed to get collaborating statements from the victim and as other evidence did not materialize.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Wilkerson already has served 765 days in Mesa County Jail.
___
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com