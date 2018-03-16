PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale man has surrendered to authorities and been arrested after being seriously injured along with other people in two collisions he’s accused of causing by driving the wrong way on a Phoenix-area freeway last month.

The state Department of Public Safety says 26-year-old Shane Hidalgo was jailed Tuesday after surrendering at the DPS headquarters in Phoenix and being arrested on suspicion of super-extreme DUI, aggravated assault and other crimes.

The DPS says a total of five vehicles were involved in the Feb. 2 wrecks on Loop 101 and that lab tests later indicated that Hidalgo had a blood-alcohol level of .238, nearly three times Arizona’s presumptive limit.

Hidalgo remained jailed Friday and the identity of his attorney who could comment on the allegations isn’t immediately known.