CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of carrying a sawed-off shotgun into a Cedar Rapids city building has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say the trial of 42-year-old Russell Howard, of Solon, has been scheduled to begin Jan. 18. He entered written pleas last week to charges of carrying weapons and unauthorized possession of an offensive weapon.

Police say Howard carried the shotgun into the City Services Center on Aug. 23. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Police have said they believed he intended to harm himself.

City officials say worked in the permit inspection area of the City Services Center.