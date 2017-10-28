BOSTON (AP) — A New York man who authorities say had a loaded gun on him at a conservative free speech rally and counterdemonstration that drew 40,000 people in Boston has appeared in court.

Nathan Mizrahi, of Norwich, New York, pleaded not guilty to weapons offenses at his arraignment Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors allege police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun inside a military vest he had been wearing.

The 39-year-old Mizrahi was among 33 people arrested at the August rally and counterprotest that took place on and around the Boston Common. Authorities say the protests were mostly peaceful.

The Boston Globe reports that Mizrahi’s attorney, Joseph Simons, says his client has a license to carry in upstate New York, where he lives. Simons says Mizrahi never threatened anyone.