PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of breaking into a mobile home and killing his former roommate.
The News Herald reports 26-year-old Billy Herman Shaffer broke into the home while 48-year-old Matthew Kelley was at a convenience store early Saturday morning. Kelly was shot with his own shotgun when he returned home.
An arrest report says Shaffer called police after the shooting.
A neighbor told the newspaper that police had been called to the home about five weeks ago when Kelley was trying to get Shaffer out of his home.
Shaffer had an extensive criminal history of burglaries and thefts. He’s now accused of murder and armed burglary.
Records don’t list an attorney for Shaffer.