ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A pedestrian accused of biting off part of an Ohio trooper’s ear has been indicted on charges including felonious assault and kidnapping.
Court documents show that the Lorain County grand jury in Elyria (eh-LEER’-ee-uh) also indicted Cornelius Carey recently on charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
The State Highway Patrol said a trooper responding to a report of a man walking in the roadway approached Carey on Jan. 11 along a road near LaGrange, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. The patrol says the 44-year-old Elyria man became confrontational, hit the male trooper and then bit him during the struggle before the officer was able to subdue and handcuff Carey.
The trooper was treated at a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Million-dollar home sales surge in King County, creeping into cheaper neighborhoods VIEW
- Undersea quake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami VIEW
- Are you ready? Here comes a deluge of rain, snow across Western Washington
A message seeking comment was left for Carey’s attorney.