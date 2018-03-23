ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of biting his girlfriend’s back during a domestic dispute will be freed under house arrest that he will serve at the home of his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Union County prosecutors had sought to have Michael Santos detained until his trial. But a judge put him on house arrest after a hearing where the woman’s former husband testified that Santos is “a good guy” who is a “positive influence” on his son.

Authorities have said Santos had roughly 40 weapons at the Elizabeth apartment when he was arrested March 16. He’s charged with assault, making terroristic threats and a weapons charge.

Police had gone to the apartment after a neighbor claimed Santos had threatened to shoot him and that Santos’ girlfriend might be in danger.