REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Police cited a man for animal abuse after they say he beat his roommate’s dog to death outside their home in Redmond.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 39-year-old Jeffrey E. Taylor attacked a 17-year-old Australian shepherd named Ashton on Thursday, according to authorities.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp says the roommate wasn’t home at the time.

Vander Kamp says the punches and kicks stopped after an Oregon State Police trooper arrived.

The dog died at the scene.

Vander Kamp says Taylor was arrested and brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He says Taylor hasn’t given a reason for the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.

Taylor has been released from police custody and the hospital and he wasn’t booked into jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear how to reach Taylor for comment.

